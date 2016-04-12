This Hack Will Get You Roundtrip Airfare To Paris For Under $450

Want to fly roundtrip to Paris for less than half of what it would usually cost? Then you'll want to pay very close attention to this deal.
According to Condé Nast Traveler, there's a slightly complex, but extremely worthwhile hack on Norwegian Air's website right now, which will yield fares as low as $436 for roundtrip flights between New York and Paris — if you hurry up and book ASAP. Here's how it works:
1. Go to Norwegian Air's website, but don't click over to the U.S. version — stay on the Norwegian language site, and use the Google translate feature in your browser to view a semi-readable English version.
2. Using the fare calculator, select JFK as your departure point and Charles de Gaulle as your destination, and enter your preferred travel dates. (You'll need to travel in September or October of this year to get the low rates.)
3. Voila! (Which is French for "OMG, YOU'RE GOING TO PARIS!") You should see fares totaling about 3,563 Norwegian krone, or approximately $436, roundtrip.
2. Using the fare calculator, select JFK as your departure point and Charles de Gaulle as your destination, and enter your preferred travel dates. (You'll need to travel in September or October of this year to get the low rates.)
3. Voila! (Which is French for "OMG, YOU'RE GOING TO PARIS!") You should see fares totaling about 3,563 Norwegian krone, or approximately $436, roundtrip.
Granted, you won't be able to read all the fine print unless you speak Norwegian (or have a much better Google translator than we do). And, as Condé Nast Traveler points out, because Norwegian Air is a budget airline, you'll have to fork over some extra cash for checked bags and other fees. But we tried the steps above ourselves, and it seems legit. There's no word on how long the deal will be available, so we suggest you act fast. Getting to Paris for under $450 ain't easy — but it sure is fun.
Advertisement