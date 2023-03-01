When it comes to the hottest travel destinations, London is always going to be on the list. There's a myriad of enticing reasons to visit the English capital year-round, whether you're a history buff, a fashion lover, or a die-hard football fan. Given the city's confusing geography and the sheer amount of sights to see, picking the right place to stay can be tricky if you don't know London well. If affordability and a sense of feeling local are important factors to you, going the Airbnb route can be a great choice.
If you're looking for the best Airbnbs in London for an upcoming trip, you better book your stay early: according to a news report by Airbnb, London is one of the top trending destinations for U.S. guests in 2023. Getting the most out of your London experience is all about finding a pad that is conveniently located and also charmingly British. Ahead, we have compiled the most in-demand Airbnb addresses in London Town, from canalside apartments to dreamy treehouses.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products and travel experiences across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star-and-up club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping and travel stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.