The 15 Best London Airbnbs For Your Next Trip

ADVERTISEMENT
Whether you're a history buff, a fashion-lover or a dedicated foodie, there's a lot to get out of a trip to London. Given the capital's confusing geography and the sheer number of sights to see, picking the right place to stay can be tricky if you don't know the city well. If affordability and feeling like a local are important factors for you, going the Airbnb route can be a great choice.
Getting the most out of your London experience is all about finding a pad that is conveniently situated and offers plenty of local charm. Ahead, we have compiled the most in-demand Airbnb addresses in The Big Smoke, from canalside flats to dreamy treehouses.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.