At this point it’s been over two years since my last foreign holiday and I’m feeling it. I’ve been daydreaming about golden, sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, napping in the sunshine and all the different flavours of Fanta you can get abroad. It’s got so bad that I spend all my lunch hours carefully curating a dedicated Instagram bookmark: ‘Places I’m Escaping To ASAP’.
And sure, the Cornish coast, lakes of Cumbria and Scottish Highlands have proven worthy challengers over the past year, but sometimes you just can’t beat a true Spanish Sangria or European city break.
Now, with travel restrictions lifting and many of us double vaxxed, its looking like international holidays are back on the cards. Currently (and ever since rules changed on July 19), fully NHS-vaccinated UK residents returning from countries on the government’s amber list can follow the same rules as those returning from green list countries. Namely, you can now enjoy quarantine-free travel but still have to follow rules around testing.
*Please note that the rules and regulations discussed in this article pertain only to England. You can find more information about travel rules for Wales here, Scotland here, Northern Ireland here and the Republic of Ireland here. Also note that rules are liable to change and are recorded as stated at time of publishing – check gov.uk for the most current information.
