As far as travel plans go, spending the summer in Europe pretty much sounds like our dream scenario. Now that international travel has finally become less of a logistical nightmare — and with Airbnb putting an emphasis on the more affordable listings in its Rooms category — booking your next European getaway is a lot easier than you think. Just thinking about chilled carafes of Spanish sangria and frolicking in Medieval castles in Prague has us ready to book that flight ASAP.