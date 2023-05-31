ADVERTISEMENT
As far as travel plans go, spending the summer in Europe pretty much sounds like our dream scenario. Now that international travel has finally become less of a logistical nightmare — and with Airbnb putting an emphasis on the more affordable listings in its Rooms category — booking your next European getaway is a lot easier than you think. Just thinking about chilled carafes of Spanish sangria and frolicking in Medieval castles in Prague has us ready to book that flight ASAP.
To help you (and us) scratch that holiday itch, we have compiled a list of the dreamiest Airbnbs all around Europe, across a range of budgets and settings in popular destinations. From retro apartments in Budapest to dreamy French villas, consider this your perfect virtual getaway — or the roadmap to the ultimate European summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping and travel stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.