9 Couples Who Got Married Today, Because Love Is Still A Thing

I was born and raised in New York City, the epicenter of that liberal bubble everyone is so fond of talking about this week. I supported Hillary Clinton. I saw her victory as a foregone conclusion. As I watched the electoral map turn overwhelmingly red on Tuesday night, I felt a range of emotions. None of them were good.
But as I try to figure out how to go forward, there's one thing I am trying to remember: Love is actually all around us. Did I steal that line from a movie? Possibly. But right now, I need it to be true.
So to make sure that it is, we went to the happiest, most loving place we could think of: The Marriage Bureau in downtown Manhattan. There, we met 9 couples who had just tied the knot. Click through to see the photos and read their sweet messages of love, respect, and hope — three things we could all use more of right now.