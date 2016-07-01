Skip navigation!
City Hall Wedding Style
Living
9 City Hall Weddings, Because Love Wins
by
Justine Goodman
More from City Hall Wedding Style
Living
These Gorgeous City Hall Weddings Are #Goals
Erin Cunningham
Jul 1, 2016
Living
10 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Getting Married At City Hall
Angela Tafoya
Apr 15, 2016
Living
18 City Hall Brides Who Nailed It
Angela Tafoya
Mar 14, 2016
San Francisco
12 City Hall Weddings That Will Make You Believe In True Love
For some couples, the idea of throwing an elaborate, over-the-top wedding is great in theory but when it comes to the actual planning process — not so
by
Angela Tafoya
Politics
These First-Ever Same-Sex City Hall Weddings Will Melt Your Heart
It's become a familiar phenomenon — a state legalizes same-sex marriage and a rush of long-partnered couples dash out to city halls and county clerks
by
Ben Reininga
Shopping
4 Picture-Perfect City Hall Wedding-Day Outfits
Any bride-to-be can tell you that wedding planning is incredibly stressful. It's super time-consuming, expensive, and nerve-wracking at every stage —
by
Jinnie Lee
San Francisco
A City Hall Wedding We Can't Stop Looking At
There’s something pretty romantic about skipping the stress of wedding planning and hightailing it straight to the courthouse. This is especially true
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
These City Hall Weddings Will Make You Believe In Love
Call us sappy, but we just can't stay dry-eyed when clicking through slideshows of City Hall weddings. They highlight the beauty and simplicity of a
by
Venus Wong
Living
Proof That City Hall Is The Start To A Wonderful Wedding
Suzanne and Martin traveled over from Perth, Australia to marry at the Clerk's office in New York City, a destination they both loved. Since Martin is
by
Samm Blake Weddings
Living
These Brides Kept It Simple For Their Charming City Hall Wedding
I loved the simplicity of Brooke and Tara’s Wednesday wedding at City Hall in New York. The ceremony was short, sweet, and to the point, and yet that
by
Erica Camille Pho...
San Francisco
This Is The City Hall Wedding Of Our Dreams
While some folks may opt for the big-tent frills that come with a larger nuptial affair, others prefer to take a simpler, more relaxed route. A quick trip
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
30 Seriously Cool Wedding Dresses—All Under $500
The words “traditional” and “classic” don’t really fall into your general lexicon — not when it comes to fashion (even your jeans and tees
by
Bobby Schuessler
New York
City Hall Weddings: 14 NYC Couples To Melt Your Heart
A wedding doesn't have to be over-the-top to be seriously glamorous — which is one of the many things we love about lovebirds who say their vows at City
by
Erin Cunningham
Shopping
23 Dresses Perfect For Your City Hall Wedding
Stressful things you can avoid by choosing a city hall wedding: writing invitations, renting linens, making party favors, dealing with crazy uncles. But,
by
Gina Volpe
New York
How A Skype Date Led To The Chicest City Hall Wedding, Ever
Believing that weddings ought not bring out the bridezilla in each of us, Stone Fox Bride — a high-fashion boutique in Manhattan — was founded on the
by
Stone Fox Bride
San Francisco
Wedding Style! 20 S.F. Couples Show Off Their Big-Day Looks At Ci...
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 10.] Chances are, you or someone you know is sporting an extra-shiny piece of hardware on their
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Events
City Hall Weddings: 14 Duos Who Said 'I Do'
Update: This story was originally published on April 25, 2012 Big or small, extravagant or minimal, traditional or modern…weddings, like couples, come
by
Connie Wang
Living
Check Out This City Hall Wedding Couple's Adorable Outfits!
If our roundup of alternative wedding dresses were still too formal for you, take a cue from newlyweds Bill Gentle and Fanny Bostrom (of Selby Fame),
by
Us
