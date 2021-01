This Affordable-Fashion Favorite Is Finally Dressing Brides

The California-based company is known as a can’t-miss destination for the bridal party, supplying fashionable frocks to the gaggle of girlfriends that normally flank their altar-bound bestie. Now, in response to the brides who are “reconsidering their format, budget, and style,” explained the brand in a statement, the site is offering a new selection of bridal attire tailored “for everything from courthouse nuptials, Zoom ceremonies, or intimate backyard weddings.” With budget-friendly price points that clock in under $400 and a size range that covers XXS to 3X (in select styles), Lulus provides accessible and reliable options for anyone whose wedding plans have been thrown into flux by the pandemic. “The past year, brides-to-be have had no choice but to rethink their big day and what it will entail,” the brand concurred.