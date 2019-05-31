There comes a time in every woman’s life when she has to plunk down some hard-earned cash on a dress that she just isn't feeling. We’ve all been there: your best friend, sister, cousin, or — awkwardly — the college roommate with whom you’re no longer super-close with is having a great big wedding, and you’re asked to be in a bridal party the size of a small soccer team. And hey, that’s awesome. Those who can and want to splash out, should. With a 250-person guest list, the affair in question is sure to be an epic all-nighter, and you’re already bookmarking flights and requesting time off for a long weekend.
There is, however, the matter of the bridesmaid dress. With a traditional wedding of this scope, there's a good chance the legion of bridesmaids will be asked to match perfectly or at least coordinate. If the directives from your soon-to-be-wed friend covers the gamut from color, silhouette, sleeve length, to hem — suffice to say, it's time to team up with the other lucky ladies and plot your plan of action.
We’re here to reassure you that you can find a dress you like for this event, and it can actually be affordable too. There are plenty of retailers that specialize in non-hideous frocks that will satisfy your very specific dress code and still leave you with some dollars left over for your plane ticket. Click on through and get ready to forward this on to your crew — one of you has to take the lead, so it may as well be the one watching her wallet.
