Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Guide To Dressing Up
Shopping
We Take The Guesswork Out Of Bridal Shower Outfits
by
Emily Ruane
More from Guide To Dressing Up
Shopping
Where To Buy Affordable Bridesmaids Dresses When Matchy-Matchy Isn't By Choice
Emily Ruane
Mar 25, 2019
Prom
Under-$100 Dresses For Any Party, From Prom To Wedding
Emily Ruane
Mar 12, 2019
Fashion
16 Semi-Formal Dresses That Crack The Confusing Dress Code
Eliza Huber
Sep 27, 2018
Fashion
How To Wear One Dress To Every Holiday Party
The sheer amount of festivities that pop up around the holiday season can make anyone feel exhausted, especially our poor closets. There's only so many
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Wedding Dress Trend That's Now Street-Wear Friendly
One of the greatest changes in recent fashion is the industry's wide-spread embrace of never growing up. Nostalgia is front and center (Gucci's thrown
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Designed Dresses You Can Actually Afford
Karl Lagerfeld may be best known for his work at Chanel and Fendi (he has lifelong contracts at both), but the designer somehow finds time to design under
by
Ana Colon
Plus Size
11 Plus-Size Formal Dresses For Showing Off Your Curves
Shopping for formal attire can be a dreaded pain in the butt. Pounding the pavement for a dress that fits into your budget, fits the event's dress code,
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
14 Stunning Evening Dresses For
Any
Budget
Black-tie occasions have a crafty way of popping up when you least expect them (read: always, unless you're a professional socialite). Sure, you can go
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
How Cool Girls Do Formal Wear
Thanks to high-end sweatpants, designer sneaker collabs, and the general consensus that a crop top can indeed be worn in place of an actual shirt (around
by
Lily di Costanzo
Fashion
7 Iconic Outsider Prom Looks
Even for the most socially astute, the prom is a minefield of awkwardness, crummy buffet food, and slow-dance handsiness from the dude who swore you
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
What To Wear To Your Next Black-Tie Event
On their own, the words "black" and "tie" aren't very intimidating. Together, they suggest floor-length hems, fancy heels, and tuxedos instead of regular
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Behold: A Stunning Formal Wear Collab Just For Curvy Girls
When I was 15 I went to my first prom. I remember that first dress; I had never owned anything so fancy before. It was a long, shimmery column of navy,
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Don't Throw Away Your Wedding Outfit (Yet)
This weekend, you've got that wedding for your long-lost cousin on your mother's side. Next up, your college buddies are tying the knot. And, just when
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
16 Comfy Flats For Every Formal Occasion
When you dress up for a formal occasion, you undoubtedly step into a pair of heels. Going to a wedding? Strappy stilettos. A job interview? Perfect
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
15 Designer Formal Dresses — On Sale
Your calendar is blowing up with alerts for another wedding, another rooftop soiree, and another backyard thing. And, that means stripping off your comfy
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
15 Fancy Dresses That Only LOOK Expensive
You may be ready to chuck your phone out the window after yet another calendar alert for an upcoming shindig or weekend wedding, but it’s about time you
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Custom Dresses For Every Formal Occasion
You've been there — standing stark-naked in the middle of a dressing room while your phone blows up with calendar alerts for upcoming events to which
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
20 Formal Frocks You'll Wear Over & Over Again
We can't deny it. We are guilty of one very bad habit: acquiring one-hit wonders. The number of dresses we've worn only once and then stashed away in the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
16 Fancy Looks For A Black-Tie Affair
When you open your mailbox inbox to find an invite to a black-tie function, chances are your entire wardrobe flashes before your eyes. Because, while a
by
Bobby Schuessler
Dresses
Glam Dresses For Every Black-Tie Affair
Getting an invite for a black-tie event is a little bit thrilling — after all, when tuxedos are required, you know it's going to be a good party. But,
by
Holly E. Thomas
Fashion
Rent The Runway Expands To Plus Size, Celebrations Commence!
Whether you’re into all the glitz or not, every woman deserves to have her Cinderella moment. A chance to get dolled up, glammed out, and of course,
by
Liz Black
Shopping
Fancy That! 10 Black-Tie Gowns For Every Soiree
We’ll be the first to admit that we live for laid-back barbecues and low-key happy hours in the summer heat, but that doesn’t mean we won’t drop
by
Lauren Caruso
Events
10 Dreamy Dresses Made For Hot Miami Weddings
If your summer looks anything like the majority of America's, you've got an awful lot of weddings to attend in the next few months. Dressing for a summer
by
Leila Brillson
Shopping
Style Syllabus: Non-LBD Frocks For Your Next Formal
Flowers and showers aren't spring's only gifts. Whether it's a last hurrah commemorating senior year or a celebration of successfully surviving hazing,
by
Lexi Nisita
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted