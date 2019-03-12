We all know that April showers bring May flowers, right? Unspoken among us women is that the entirety of spring — and summer — brings a different kind of shower. The kind where you have to bring a present, see old friends, get photographed a lot, and are expected to look really, really cute. If spring isn’t bringing you a shower, then it’s probably bringing you a formal event of some kind — maybe it’s prom, or a wedding, or even (gasp) a high school reunion. For any and all of these events, you need a special dress.
Now, we know that the prospect of a new purchase might make you sweat, but don’t say “stress” to the dress — everything in this story clocks in under $100. Special times call for special measures, and you don’t need to spend more than a hundo for something that you can wear event-in and event-out that’s going to help you stand out rather than blend in. Click through see some of the best party dresses we could find for under $100. They’re all guaranteed to make your friends ask where you’ve been shopping recently, and guaranteed to make their jaws drop when you tell them how much you spent.
