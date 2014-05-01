You've been there — standing stark-naked in the middle of a dressing room while your phone blows up with calendar alerts for upcoming events to which you have nothing to wear. Even after trying on a dozen dresses, everything still just feels meh. In moments like these, it seems easier to surrender and wear that same old frock you've been relying on for the past ten years. Well, that's about to change, because Fame and Partners has your back.
The newly launched e-tailer allows you to customize formal wear. The easy process begins with a questionnaire so the service can gauge your personal style. Then, you're given options based on your vibe, from which you can select your favorite. Next, get to customizing! Work with free, online stylists to craft the look into exactly what you want — right down to color and length. You can even get tips on jewelry or shoes to complement your creation. Check out the site here, or click through to see some of the starter picks you can purchase. Your search for the perfect bridesmaid, summer-wedding, or fancy-party dress ends right here.