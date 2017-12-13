Skip navigation!
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
How To Shop Like A French Girl
Bobby Schuessler
Dec 13, 2017
Shopping
The Perfect Winter Clothes For Where YOU Live
Bobby Schuessler
Mar 30, 2017
Shopping
The 7 Spring Statement Bags We Can't Stop Thinking About
Bobby Schuessler
Apr 25, 2015
Styling Tips
Why You Only Need One Dress This Wedding Season
Going to weddings is fun, but it can be hard on the wallet. Especially if you buy something new for every invite you receive. Before you know it, you'll
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
The Raddest Swimsuits To Buy For Under $100
It’s almost comical how quickly you spend your hard-earned cash every pay period. By the time you pay rent and utilities and cover your food and living
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Best On-Sale Designer Buys Right Now
We find ourselves returning to the same mental routine at the start of each new season: making a wish list of every single product we want to see hanging
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
A History Of The World's Most Famous Sunglasses
We define so many icons and celebrities through their eyewear choices. When we think Audrey Hepburn, we think oversized cat-eyes. Nowadays, we expect Kim
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Victoria Beckham's On-The-Go Outfit Is The Best Uniform
We get tired of our same old weekend getup. Headed to brunch? Jeans and a top. Out to dinner? Same thing. Off to drinks? You guessed it. Well, Victoria
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Perfect Spring Clothes For Where YOU Live
We’re finally starting to shed our layers in NYC, opting for just one jacket rather than four. As for our friends on the west coast? Well,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
A Sexy New Heel Shape You'll Love (Even If You Hate Heels)
This time of year, everything in your iCal seems like an event worthy of dressing up. You've been dutifully stocking your closet with frocks in
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
This Is How Alessandra Ambrosio Does Airport Style
She already has her wings — what's next on Alessandra Ambrosio's list of sartorial conquests? Flares. The model was quick to adopt the denim
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
We Scored An Exclusive Designer Discount Just For YOU
With the weather finally turning, we're getting into our spring groove. The extra hours of sunlight (and vitamin D intake) have us feeling extra-eager
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
31 Amazing Spring Sandals For Every Heel Personality
It's here — the moment when you can finally peel off those thick, wool socks that have been suffocating your feet for the past four months and set your
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Runs Errands In Perfect Skinny Jeans
Kendall may be her BFF, but it's actually harder to keep up with Gigi Hadid these days. When she's not posing for Vogue, stripping down with boyfriend
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
January Jones Gives Us Real-Life
Mad Men
-Chic In NYC
April 5 is a bittersweet day. While you're excited to tune into the final season of Mad Men, you're probably sad to see it finally come to an end. Well,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Taylor Swift May Just Copy Jaime King's Maternity Look
Jaime King knows what's up. For one thing, she announced earlier this month that Taylor Swift will in fact be her baby's godmother. Good move, King.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Rita Ora Makes A Case For Hot-Pink Workwear
Screw black, blue, green, yellow, or red. Rita Ora's a pink girl. (Maybe she shared this editor's childhood fascination with Barbie.) She opted for a
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Essentials To Do Festival Season Right
Screw those spring weddings. Outside soirees? Forget about 'em. Festival time is when your closet matters the most this season. Think about it: a full
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Broke Girl's Guide To Under-$50 Spring Buys
Once you start packing away all your winter essentials, you quickly realize that your closet is about as empty as your coffee cup at 9:30 a.m. on
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Best Spring Shoes That Won't Kill Your Feet
While we'll be sad to see our beloved booties head to the back of the closet for a while, we're thrilled to finally kick it in this season's latest crop
by
Bobby Schuessler
The Playbook
How To Dress Your Age (& Which Buys Really Matter)
On one hand, we'd like to take age out of any equation in life and instead applaud milestones — landing that dream job, finding your life partner,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
What Rihanna Actually Wears In The Rain (Hint: There's A Big Umbr...
If there's one person on the planet who should give advice on how to look cool in the rain, it's Rihanna. (Yes, it's okay to now sing silently at your
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Your A-To-Z Spring Shopping Guide
You’ve eyed those spring trends for months, but now that the weather is on the up and up, it’s time to act. (That is, unless you’re totally fine
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Throw-On-And-Go Dresses For Every Event This Spring
It seems like every activity on your iCal is an event worthy of dressing up this time of year: Sunday brunch outside, garden parties, park strolls,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Under-$100 Spring Dresses You Have To See
When March rolls around, there's nothing you want to do more than break up with your winter essentials, right? Sure, you and those cozy sweaterdresses
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Amazing Finds From The ASOS Sale
There are many reasons why we head to ASOS on a weekly — okay, daily — basis. (Hey, that's what lunch breaks are for.) Most importantly, it's so we
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
What To Buy ASAP From Your Favorite Stores This Spring
Grab your most comfortable sneakers — or, realistically, just flex those fingers (we’re mostly online buyers here, anyway) — because it’s time
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Jackets You'll Want To Wear All Spring
If you were to ask us about our favorite clothing-line launches last year, NYC-based outerwear label The Arrivals would be at the top of this editor's
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Sneaker Every Fashion Girl Will Wear This Year
Last year, it was the Stan Smith. Now, there's another pair of adidas kicks gracing the feet of noteworthy fashion girls: the Superstar. The style —
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
The Shoes You Need To Own Before You Turn 30
You know shoes are important; if whatever you're rocking below the ankle doesn't suit the rest of your look, your entire vibe could be ruined. Just
by
Bobby Schuessler
