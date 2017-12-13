How To Shop Like A French Girl

Chic. Elegant. Uniform. These terms probably come to mind when thinking about French style. Parisian ladies have a seemingly effortless polish, but that perfectly-undone getup doesn’t just happen; it actually takes work. Nobody's waking up like that — not even the Frenchies.
The vibe can be easily mastered if you have the right tools and a few Parisian staples, like menswear-esque trousers, simple pumps, and crisp button-ups. Ahead, we highlighted eight stores — including Sandro, Iro, and Maje — with details on what makes each unique and quintessentially French. (We're one step ahead of you, Inès de la Fressange.)