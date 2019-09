Karl Lagerfeld Designed Dresses You Can Actually Afford

Karl Lagerfeld may be best known for his work at Chanel and Fendi (he has lifelong contracts at both), but the designer somehow finds time to design under his own name for Karl Lagerfeld Paris , the U.S.-based diffusion line that delivers his highbrow aesthetic to a wider audience at a lower price point. While the brand has delivered mostly on sensible workwear and Karl-branded everything, the designer is now bringing his evening wear talents to a price-conscious audience, one that might aspire to Chanel couture someday but is, um, still working up the finances for it.