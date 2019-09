You may be at a loss regarding what to wear to this family-friendly, traditionally ladies-only soiree, which typically combines the chill atmosphere of a daytime party with the slightly heightened formality of a wedding adjacent-event . You want to look festive enough for your girls, but your lewk mustn’t prompt any side-eye from Meemaw, either. It’s a set of requirements that might leave you standing helplessly in front of your closet, but worry not. There’s a solution out there, and we’re going to help you find it. Click through to see our best bets for the next bridal shower you’re hosting or attending — we promise your friends will thank you.