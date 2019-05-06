When it comes to weddings — whether you’re having one, participating in one, or attending one — there are enough wardrobe requirements to make the smartest woman’s head spin. Sure, when it comes to the big day itself, there’s some clarity: the bride wears white; her maids wear what she tells them to wear, and all of the guests turn out in their finest. But what about the events surrounding the day of matrimony? There’s the engagement party, the bachelorette party, and, possibly the greatest head-scratcher of them all, the bridal shower.
You may be at a loss regarding what to wear to this family-friendly, traditionally ladies-only soiree, which typically combines the chill atmosphere of a daytime party with the slightly heightened formality of a wedding adjacent-event. You want to look festive enough for your girls, but your lewk mustn’t prompt any side-eye from Meemaw, either. It’s a set of requirements that might leave you standing helplessly in front of your closet, but worry not. There’s a solution out there, and we’re going to help you find it. Click through to see our best bets for the next bridal shower you’re hosting or attending — we promise your friends will thank you.
Wondering where the heck to wear that pink suit that you’ve had saved in your Outnet shopping cart forever? Ladies, the bridal shower is it. A colorful suit brings the perfect combination of elevation and fun.
Serve up modern flapper vibes meets sweet spring soiree in this floaty drop-waist style from Walmart's new in-house label, Textile. (Name-checking the brand because we're shocked at how cute the whole collection is.)
This sweet dress has details to die for: ruffled sleeves, a belted waist, and a cool eyelet fabrication.
Throw conventional wisdom out the window — pink and red do make a stellar combination, as evidenced by this party-friendly cropped jumpsuit.
The beauty of this jumpsuit is its ability to get dressed up if the occasion calls for it. A blank-slate LBD or LBJ is key to a high-functioning wardrobe.
We love the of-the-moment prairie styling of this long-sleeved — but still totally stylish — gingham midi dress.
A navy frock toes the line between formal and casual. It's the perfect chameleon dress when you're not quite sure what to expect as far as the dress code goes.
The daintiest of floral prints in the spot-on color combination of pale blue and peach make this a wardrobe must-have.
The flutter sleeve on this mini leopard print dress elevates the casual vibe of a button-front, midi silhouette.
We love the styling suggestion of sneakers for a casual take on a dress that could just as easily be dressed up with sandals.
This flowy lilac sundress has subtle gold metallic stripes for a celebratory — but still comfortable — option.
