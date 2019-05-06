Story from Shopping

19 Bridal Shower Outfits That Will Get All The Approving Nods

Emily Ruane
Photo: Courtesy of Eloquii.
When it comes to weddings — whether you’re having one, participating in one, or attending one — there are enough wardrobe requirements to make the smartest woman’s head spin. Sure, when it comes to the big day itself, there’s some clarity: the bride wears white; her maids wear what she tells them to wear, and all of the guests turn out in their finest. But what about the events surrounding the day of matrimony? There’s the engagement party, the bachelorette party, and, possibly the greatest head-scratcher of them all, the bridal shower.
You may be at a loss regarding what to wear to this family-friendly, traditionally ladies-only soiree, which typically combines the chill atmosphere of a daytime party with the slightly heightened formality of a wedding adjacent-event. You want to look festive enough for your girls, but your lewk mustn’t prompt any side-eye from Meemaw, either. It’s a set of requirements that might leave you standing helplessly in front of your closet, but worry not. There’s a solution out there, and we’re going to help you find it. Click through to see our best bets for the next bridal shower you’re hosting or attending — we promise your friends will thank you.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 19
Keep it neutral in a classically striped wrap dress with party-friendly ruffles.
Shop This
& Other Stories
Ruffled Linen Wrap Midi Dress
$139.00
Related Stories
Inside Katherine Schwarzenegger's Bridal Shower
What To Spend On A Bridal Shower Gift
Bridesmaids Dresses Under $100
2 of 19
Wondering where the heck to wear that pink suit that you’ve had saved in your Outnet shopping cart forever? Ladies, the bridal shower is it. A colorful suit brings the perfect combination of elevation and fun.
Shop This
Iris & Ink
Eva Cropped Twill Straight Leg Pants
$115.00
Advertisement
3 of 19
Serve up modern flapper vibes meets sweet spring soiree in this floaty drop-waist style from Walmart's new in-house label, Textile. (Name-checking the brand because we're shocked at how cute the whole collection is.)
Shop This
Textile
Sleeveless Drop-waist Dress
$48.00
4 of 19
This sweet dress has details to die for: ruffled sleeves, a belted waist, and a cool eyelet fabrication.
Shop This
Eloquii
Ruffle Sleeve Printed Eyelet Dress
$149.95
5 of 19
The monochromatic look of a longline blazer paired with a jumpsuit is sophisticated and versatile.
Shop This
Club Monaco
Hadarahh Linen-blend Blazer
$289.00
Club Monaco
Dalennah Jumpsuit
$269.00
6 of 19
A simple shift with petal-like sleeves will have you fete-ing the upcoming wedding in style.
Shop This
Milly
Riley Dress
$365.00
7 of 19
The perfect daytime LBD does exist.
Shop This
Xhilaration
Floral Print Long Sleeve Wrap Dress
$27.99
Advertisement
8 of 19
Throw conventional wisdom out the window — pink and red do make a stellar combination, as evidenced by this party-friendly cropped jumpsuit.
Shop This
Diane von Furstenberg
Sleeveless Crossover Jumpsuit
$498.00$199.20
9 of 19
A classic blazer could be paired with pants for a dressed up moment or jeans for a laid-back lunch.
Shop This
INC International Concepts
3/4-sleeve Blazer
$89.50$67.13
10 of 19
The beauty of this jumpsuit is its ability to get dressed up if the occasion calls for it. A blank-slate LBD or LBJ is key to a high-functioning wardrobe.
Shop This
The Fifth Label
Circuit Tie Waist Jumpsuit
$124.00$39.97
11 of 19
We love the of-the-moment prairie styling of this long-sleeved — but still totally stylish — gingham midi dress.
Shop This
Glamorous
Gingham Midi Dress With Neck Tie
$64.00$41.50
12 of 19
A navy frock toes the line between formal and casual. It's the perfect chameleon dress when you're not quite sure what to expect as far as the dress code goes.
Shop This
Violeta By Mango
Plumeti Pleated Dress
$129.99$90.99
Advertisement
13 of 19
The daintiest of floral prints in the spot-on color combination of pale blue and peach make this a wardrobe must-have.
Shop This
Astr The Label
Lila Floral Dress
$55.20
14 of 19
The flutter sleeve on this mini leopard print dress elevates the casual vibe of a button-front, midi silhouette.
Shop This
Anthropologie
Bolano Dress
$160.00
15 of 19
A tailored vest over jeans is a sleek look for a casual gathering.
Shop This
Topshop
Belt Stripe Sleeveless Blazer
$110.00
16 of 19
A cutout waistband will keep you cool without raising any relative’s eyebrows.
Shop This
Samantha Pleet
Tulip Dress
$290.00$203.00
17 of 19
We love the styling suggestion of sneakers for a casual take on a dress that could just as easily be dressed up with sandals.
Shop This
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Pleated Printed Crepe Midi Dress
$165.00
18 of 19
This flowy lilac sundress has subtle gold metallic stripes for a celebratory — but still comfortable — option.
Shop This
La Vie Rebecca Taylor
La Vie Lurex Stripe Dress
$275.00
19 of 19
This fitted, forsythia-colored jumpsuit is possibly the springiest confection we could fathom.
Shop This
PrettyLittleThing
Yellow Floral Embroidered Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$70.00
Advertisement

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series