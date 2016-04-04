20 Casual Dresses You'll Want To Live In

There are days you feel like getting dressed, and days you, well, just don't. On the days you're into it, you pay close attention to the details: You try a new layering trick you saw on Instagram, add an accessory you haven't worn in a while, or plan an entire outfit around a new pair of shoes. On the other days, when even reaching for black leggings or boyfriend jeans requires too much thought (finding a top, for starters) — you grab a simple dress. So the throw-on-and-go section of your closet is one that can always use a few more inhabitants.



We're not talking about the fancy kind you wear to meet your S.O.'s parents or to an engagement party, though. We're talking about the comfortable, no-brainer, could-put-it-on-in-the-dark-and-it-would-still-look-amazing kind of dress. Want to cut your getting-ready time in half? We've rounded up 20 no-fail pieces that you'll want to live in. Ready, set, go!

