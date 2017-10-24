The Wedding Dress Trend That's Now Street-Wear Friendly

One of the greatest changes in recent fashion is the industry's wide-spread embrace of never growing up. Nostalgia is front and center (Gucci's thrown Snow White on its clothing and Alison Lou made a jewelry collection entirely inspired by Hasbro games), and frilly fabrics from our school-age dress up boxes are now seen on fitted sweatpants and Fenty x Puma sneakers. Over the past few seasons we've seen designers welcome back tulle from its banishment to the depths of wedding dress and ballet attire hell, and turn it into viable streetwear looks perfect for the months that require a little extra ventilation.
Tulle is no longer just a tissu de fête, and we're breaking away from the layered tulle skirts that littered spring lookbooks. Now we wear our tulle in a singular layer dress, toughened up with jeansm boots, and all black everything (i.e. all of your favorite fall go-to's). So buh-bye party dressing season, we're taking tulle for a spin a little early this year.