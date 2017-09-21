The 14 Gucciest Things That Went Down The Gucci Runway

Alessandro Michele isn't one of those designers who cleans the slate each season and comes up with a completely new idea. Rather, he keeps building upon the DNA he's created for Gucci ever since taking over the house in January 2015. His new signatures — things like florals, kooky sunglasses, unexpected layering, brocades, and glitter — are evergreen and seasonless, and every six months, Michele continues to push them one step further.
For spring 2018, Gucci honed in on ‘80s nostalgia — the hairdos, the toys, the characters. Watching the show was like falling down a rabbithole of the fantastic and the sublime. But beneath all the covetable jackets and bags (ones we'll inevitably see all over street style slideshows come February), there are items that make us go: "Of course this is in a Gucci show!” Here's 14 of those pieces.