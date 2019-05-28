16 Plus-Size Formal Dresses For Showing Off Your Curves

Shopping for formal attire can be a dreaded pain in the butt. Pounding the pavement for a dress that fits into your budget, fits the event's dress code, and, most importantly, fits you perfectly is far from easy. But when all the pieces fall into place, the relief of nailing your glamorous ensemble can make you feel unstoppable.
Navigating the waters of retailers that may or may not cater to your size shouldn't have to be part of the journey. We eliminated the guesswork by isolating only the stores that make the best and coolest getups in the plus-size range, to help you find a dress that's going to work just as hard as you do to make a great impression. Click through to check out 16 show-stopping styles to step your night-out look up to a 10.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.