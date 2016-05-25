Black-tie occasions have a crafty way of popping up when you least expect them (read: always, unless you're a professional socialite). Sure, you can go with the tried, true, and...tired LBD sitting in the back of your closet — or the prom dress that's still sitting in the back of your closet. But it might be time to take a grown-up step and have more than one go-to fancy frock in your arsenal. If the main reason your wardrobe is lacking in the evening gown department is sticker shock (hey, it's real), look no further. We've broken down the next 14 dresses by price — starting at $33.



So whether you actually have a formal invite on your calendar or you just want to be prepared for all the one day/what-if events you've imagined, shop away. We don't believe in the rule that you can only wear a good dress once, so in our book, any piece is worth the splurge.