18 Seriously Cool (& Super Affordable) Wedding Dresses

These days, you don't have to spend a lot of money to look amazing on your wedding day. Sure, some brides-to-be have dreamt of their wedding gowns for their entire lives, and if can and want to shell out a few thousand on a designer piece for your special day, more power to you. But even as fashion-lovers, we can think of a million reasons not to wipe out your life’s savings on a dress for your big day, the first and most obvious one being that you may only wear the damn thing once.
So why not start your search near the bottom of the pricing ladder, where there are a ton of great-looking picks that will not only live up to your dreams, but also can be worn again? WeddingWire reports that the most American couples spend up to $1,650 on a bridal gown (before alterations), so we’re sussing out ensembles that all cost significantly less. And thanks to the expensive-looking picks ahead, your wedding guests will be none the wiser — your down-the-aisle stunner can be your own little (thrifty) secret.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.