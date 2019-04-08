These days, you don't have to spend a lot of money to look amazing on your wedding day. Sure, some brides-to-be have dreamed of their wedding gown for their entire life, and if it's really important to you to shell out thousands on a designer piece for your special day, all power to you.
But hear us out. Even as fashion lovers, we can think of a million reasons not to wipe out your life savings on a dress for your big day – the first and most obvious one being that you'll likely only wear the damn thing once.
So there are plenty of reasons to start your search near the bottom of the price ladder, not least because there are a ton of great-looking picks out there that will live up to your dreams and can be worn again. With the average wedding dress in the UK costing £1,385, according to Bridebook, we've decided to go way cheaper and present you with options for under £500. And the best part is, none of your wedding guests will be any the wiser — your down-the-aisle stunner can be your own little secret.