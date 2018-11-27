When we finally eloped a month after we bought the condo (and two years after we got engaged — so much for the short engagement!), we ended up spending about $15,000 (around £11,700)

on the wedding, using money from our savings. (In the time leading up to wedding, my husband and I both worked multiple jobs in order to save up.) The elopement saved us a lot of money that we ended up using for our down payment and our first month’s mortgage. It was great. Of course, not having the big wedding we envisioned had downsides. The biggest thing I regret was not being able to have our bridesmaids and groomsmen by our side at the wedding, which was hard and sad for me, but we just had to cut it somewhere. We were really happy to have our immediate family with us, the people who raised us and love us. It was a tough decision to forego the big wedding, but honestly, now that I have a home, I feel so much better. It’s more stable than a single day of insanity that you pay so much for.