14 Fashion-Forward Places To Buy A Wedding Dress Online

The last few years have seen a significant spike in the number of retailers offering wedding dresses online. While brick-and-mortar stores are still very popular for their appointment-only model, allowing brides-to-be to bring their family and friends with them, there is an increasing number of brides who’re interested in a more modern experience. One where they are not at the hands of the bridal stylist — who often brings gowns to them from the back of the shop based on what they think is their style — and where they can peruse an unlimited selection of brands that are both bridal and not.
In the past, quality issues and limited return policies may have prevented brides from buying their wedding dress online, but we’re now living in the golden age of the online bridal shop. With the arrival of wedding shops from the likes of e-commerce retailers like MatchesFashion, the selection is as fashion-forward as it’s ever been. Bridal brands like Floravere, who are disrupting the industry by making it more transparent and the experience more tech-savvy, are also on the rise. In addition to offering stylish wedding wares, these places also offer the convenience of buying your accessories all in the same place, making the experience seamless for brides who are not looking to spend their time going to several stores.
Ahead, the best places to buy wedding dresses in every budget.
