Eloquii Is Making Wedding Gowns More Accessible With New Bridal Line

Just in time for wedding season, Eloquii — the direct-to-consumer brand that caters to plus-size women — announced its forthcoming bridal line.
“Our thoughtfully designed Bridal by Eloquii collection features exquisite dresses and looks to suit every bride's taste at an accessible price point,” said the brand’s design director, Yesenia Torres, via a press release. “We know they’re planning every single moment of the wedding experience with passion, and our selection provides an array of special pieces for all of the occasions related to their wedding, from the bridal shower and bachelorette party to the momentous day.”
The wide-ranging collection will features over 50 styles that go beyond the traditional white ballgowns, including slip and cocktail dresses, jumpsuits, and accessories in a creamy white, blush pink, and pastel color palette.
Since launching in 2012, Eloquii has established itself as one of the few brands, offering fashion-forward designs for women over a size 16. “We created this collection for the modern, sophisticated fashion-loving bride who isn’t being serviced,” said Torres. “The goal of our Bridal by Eloquii collection is to provide the ultimate wedding wardrobe of fashion-forward silhouettes that are expertly crafted in design and fit for their special day and everything leading up to it.”
Expected to launch in summer 2022, Eloquii’s bridal line will offer styles ranging from $45 to $900, with dresses starting at $89. In the meantime, take a look at some of the designs in the works here.