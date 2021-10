14 Non-Traditional Wedding Looks For Modern Brides

If we are to believe the latest New York Bridal Fashion Week trends, avant-garde wedding looks will continue to mark weddings moving forward. Emerging designers like Nadia Manjarrez and Katharine Polk, as well as established names like Viktok&Rolf and Elie Saab , are all rewriting bridal looks with collections that include crop tops , black dresses, dress-pant mashups, and jumpsuits with attached capes , alongside more conventional aisle styles.