14 Non-Traditional Wedding Looks For Modern Brides

After decades of princess-like ball gowns dominating the bridal market, last year saw a rise in non-traditional wedding silhouettes. Suits and rompers bucked wedding tradition as the pandemic put on hold all large celebrations and gave rise to micro-weddings.
If we are to believe the latest New York Bridal Fashion Week trends, avant-garde wedding looks will continue to mark weddings moving forward. Emerging designers like Nadia Manjarrez and Katharine Polk, as well as established names like Viktok&Rolf and Elie Saab, are all rewriting bridal looks with collections that include crop tops, black dresses, dress-pant mashups, and jumpsuits with attached capes, alongside more conventional aisle styles.