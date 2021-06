Something Borrowed: Save Big By Renting One Of These Dreamy Wedding Dresses

Unlike grooms, who have traditionally rented their tuxedos, and even bridesmaids , who often hire their dresses, a bridal gown has always been seen as something you spend the big bucks on. But with many brides still wanting to have ‘something borrowed’ on their wedding day, one of the most sensible (and pocket-friendly) items you can pick is the wedding dress itself. Plus, even if you don't need to penny-pinch, renting a wedding dress is a lot kinder to the planet than buying something new you'll never wear again.