Our Favourite Bridal Looks From Fashion's Coolest Women

With everything a bride has to consider when choosing her wedding look, it's no wonder that she often turns to others for help. Who better for wedding dress advice than someone who has already made that tough decision for themselves?
This wedding season we're turning to our favourite fashion girls for inspiration. With weddings spanning the globe – from the Tuscan countryside to a Swedish castle, an English garden to an LA registry office – and dresses that are anything but traditional, the women ahead are perfect examples of how to make your wedding outfit wholly unique. Read on to find out about their dress inspiration, favourite moments from the big day, and their advice for brides-to-be.
Dana Roski, cofounder of WALD Berlin
Who made your dress?
My husband and I were supposed to have a super casual marriage, just the two of us during our road trip through the US before having our baby. Two days before our flight, I decided to order some last-minute dresses – we wanted a casual wedding but that didn’t mean I had to go casually dressed! In the end, I bought a short, tight Ganni lace dress which was on sale. It looked nice with my pregnant belly and was stretchable. We will have our big church wedding next year where I’m going to wear something long and more traditional.
Why did you choose that style?
We were married at a civil registry office and I wanted to wear something not too dressy but nice enough for some beautiful wedding pictures. The accessories were key and they made the whole look very special. I loved my pearl hairband and long pearl earrings in combination with the basket and the white roses.
Who or what was your wedding dress inspiration?
I wanted to look a bit like a Russian princess or a movie star from the '50s at their civil marriage in Hollywood (the civil registry office in Hollywood was full unfortunately so we had to say "I do" in Newark).
What was your favourite moment on the day?
My husband and I giggled throughout the whole wedding ceremony. It was so surreal to say yes to each other for the rest of our lives, all alone in Los Angeles.
What was your first dance song?
We didn’t dance as there was just the two of us; instead of a reception, we stayed at Chateau Marmont, had room service and went to bed quite early (pregnant life!). We stayed in bed for the next two days and continued with the room service. We will get our dance soon, though.
Do you have any advice for soon-to-be brides when choosing their wedding dress?
Don’t be too fashionable and remember less is more. Focus on one extraordinary highlight for the look, but overall keep it simple. Also think about where you will store the dress for the next 20 years. It’s maybe nice to not have a super big dress, you may need to get rid of it soon because you need the space!
Lindy Rama-Ellis, creative director of Rama Voyage
Who made your dress?
Tony Maticevski – he has been my friend for the past 20 plus years. He made my first wedding dress too [Lindy was previously married to Olympian Michael Klim, and has three children with him, Stella, Frankie and Rocco]. It was just easy working with him again. I was very lucky in a way because I was the last person that he made a custom dress for, as he doesn’t offer that anymore.
I actually only had one fitting and then didn’t see the dress until the day, when he shipped it to Italy [where the wedding took place]. He also made Frankie’s dress and the skirt Stella wore, as well as Goldie’s [Lindy's daughter with husband Adam Ellis] dress when she was born. For us all to be wearing designs by Tony, it was really special.
Why did you choose that style?
Usually I’m about everything structured and masculine, but when I do something in the evening – like my wedding dress – it needs to be dramatic and make people go, "Wow!"
Who or what was your wedding dress inspiration?
I was having this love affair with chiffon at the time. Giambattista Valli had done something quite stunning recently in a soft pink chiffon, so I used that as a reference.
What was your favourite moment on the day?
Walking down the aisle with the children was really beautiful. Adam was at the altar with Goldie, and I walked with Stella, Rocco and Frankie, so it was a joining of the family unit which was really special. As well as having all of our friends and family that could attend from overseas.
What was your first dance song?
We didn’t even dance! We didn’t have any music; it was so low key. We had a little bit of Spotify on only.
Do you have any advice for new brides when choosing their dresses?
My advice for new brides would have to be to try on as many dresses as you can! There are so many beautiful designs that will always look different on different people. Choosing simply after seeing a photo won’t cut it.
Hannah Weiland, founder of Shrimps
Who made your dress?
I designed my own dress.
Why did you choose that style?
I wanted to feel like myself, but the best I have ever felt. I have very long blonde curly hair, which I always wear down, so I wanted an ethereal-style dress to go with my hair – Pre-Raphaelite-esque.
Who or what was your wedding dress inspiration?
I embroidered the dress with drawings of mine and my husband’s life together: little illustrations of where we first met, important people and moments in our lives. So I suppose Arthur and our life together was my inspiration.
What was your favourite moment on the day?
There were so many. Before I got married everyone said it would be the best day of my life, but before that I couldn’t think what the best day of my life had been, so I found it hard to imagine the feeling. But it really did turn out to be the best day ever! I especially loved walking out of the church to see all our family and friends smiling and throwing confetti, and the speeches – they were hilarious and very emotional.
What was your first dance song?
"Try Me" by James Brown.
Babba Canales, founder of bybabba and cofounder of Her USA
Who made your dress?
My wedding dress was made by Marchesa. I also had a custom two-piece designed by Deitas for the reception.
Why did you choose that style?
For my wedding dress, I wanted something that was on theme with our wedding venue: an old castle [in Babba's native Sweden]. The Marchesa dress displayed the luxurious and vintage style perfectly.
Who or what was your wedding dress inspiration?
The inspo for my party dress was Dirty Dancing meets Scandinavian minimalism — I wanted to wear a piece that flowed nicely. And seeing that my first dance was salsa, I wanted to show some leg as well, keeping it classy and elegant of course.
What was your favourite moment on the day?
The moment Carl and I exchanged vows. I didn’t foresee being so emotional in front of my family and friends, but seeing all of our guests and looking Carl in the eyes made me tear up immediately. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so vulnerable, but in the most beautiful, pure-love kind of way.
What was your first dance song?
"La vida es un Carnaval."
Do you have any advice for soon-to-be brides when choosing their wedding dress?
My advice is think about what you will be doing in the outfit from start to finish. It’s so important to feel beautiful and comfortable on your wedding day, and you don’t want to be bothered by really uncomfortable garments that won’t allow you to enjoy this special day. I also think having a few different looks and layering options is crucial. Whether something spills on you, there's a change in the weather or even your mood, you want to secure back-up options. My wedding was a full weekend and I had a dressing room filled with white options, which was comforting, and it was also fun to be able to change throughout the day.
