Our Favourite Bridal Looks From Fashion's Coolest Women

My husband and I were supposed to have a super casual marriage, just the two of us during our road trip through the US before having our baby. Two days before our flight, I decided to order some last-minute dresses – we wanted a casual wedding but that didn’t mean I had to go casually dressed! In the end, I bought a short, tight Ganni lace dress which was on sale. It looked nice with my pregnant belly and was stretchable. We will have our big church wedding next year where I’m going to wear something long and more traditional.We were married at a civil registry office and I wanted to wear something not too dressy but nice enough for some beautiful wedding pictures. The accessories were key and they made the whole look very special. I loved my pearl hairband and long pearl earrings in combination with the basket and the white roses.I wanted to look a bit like a Russian princess or a movie star from the '50s at their civil marriage in Hollywood (the civil registry office in Hollywood was full unfortunately so we had to say "I do" in Newark).My husband and I giggled throughout the whole wedding ceremony. It was so surreal to say yes to each other for the rest of our lives, all alone in Los Angeles.We didn’t dance as there was just the two of us; instead of a reception, we stayed at Chateau Marmont, had room service and went to bed quite early (pregnant life!). We stayed in bed for the next two days and continued with the room service. We will get our dance soon, though.Don’t be too fashionable and remember less is more. Focus on one extraordinary highlight for the look, but overall keep it simple. Also think about where you will store the dress for the next 20 years. It’s maybe nice to not have a super big dress, you may need to get rid of it soon because you need the space!