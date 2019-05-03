The funniest story was I had a girl come in with a friend and the two of them were laughing their heads off, very lighthearted, but while the bride was trying on her dress her friend was looking around, saying that she wanted to try on a dress for the craic. I asked her: "Are you getting married?" She said: "No, I’m not even going out with anyone!" But she tried the dress on and fell in love with it, so she said: "That’s it. I’m off to find a man so I can come get that dress." And we were all laughing our heads off at her but, you’ll never believe it, she arrived back one month later and said that she’s getting married in a month’s time. We said that the dress won’t be ready, so she tried on another – it was a beautiful dress – and she bought the dress there and then. In Ireland we have a magazine called VIP, a bit like the Irish version of Hello, and over Christmas I had a look at the magazine's bridal special and there was this girl on the cover, getting married in the fanciest hotel in the country!