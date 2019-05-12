11 Places To Find The Best Secondhand Wedding Dresses

When it comes to buying a wedding dress, brides tend to have a laundry list of things to consider. White or coloured? Long or short? Traditional or unconventional? To veil or not to veil? It's an expensive process and, paired with all the other wedding and honeymoon purchases, it's no wonder the global wedding industry is estimated to be worth a staggering $80 billion.
In 2019, there's another thing to consider: with sustainability on everyone’s minds, many brides are buying secondhand dresses to cut costs and their ecological footprint. Circular shopping – buying secondhand and used garments rather than introducing new product to the market – is now considered to be the most sustainable way to shop.
In the last year alone, global search platform Lyst found that there has been a 93% increase in views of pre-owned wedding dresses, and a 42% combined increase for related searches using terms such as 'vintage' and 'second hand'.
For the bride conscious of her bank account and her environmental impact, we've rounded up the best places to find secondhand wedding dresses, from online marketplaces to vintage markets and (believe it or not) good old eBay.
eBay
Where? Online.
What's on offer? Dispel any preconceptions about eBay – not only is it great for random knick-knacks that you can't find anywhere else, it's also a treasure trove of secondhand wedding dresses. Fallen in love with a designer dress way out of your price range? Use eBay to track and bid on it for a fraction of the cost – just get ready to spend a lot of time browsing. eBay also pulls together its top-selling wedding dresses on one page, making shopping a lot easier.
What's the price range? eBay has dresses as low as £50 on sale. Watch out though, you might end up in a bidding war for any bargains you spot.
What's our top pick? This Phase Eight Cathlyn Wedding Dress usually retails at £495. On eBay you can get it for just £119.99.
Bristol Bridal Boutique
Where? Bristol.
What's on offer? Bristol Bridal Boutique offers brides that quintessential boutique experience – complete with a glass of bubbly – from founder Laura McFadden's home, meaning brides feel extra welcome and relaxed. Laura set up the store with the goal of allowing brides with smaller budgets the chance to find their perfect dress, and offers a mixture of preloved and sample gowns. A seamstress is on hand to help with alterations.
What's the price range? Dresses from £300.
What's our top pick? This glamorous Jesus Peiro gown (£800).
Beyond Retro
Where? Online and in stores across the UK and Sweden.
What's on offer? While you've probably shopped at Beyond Retro for vintage Levi's jackets or those tongue-in-cheek homage T-shirts, did you know that they also stock a huge range of vintage and secondhand wedding dresses? They've even done the hard work and put their selection online.
What's the price range? The cheapest dress is only £37.
What's our top pick? We love the sweetheart neckline on this £40 floral lace dress.
