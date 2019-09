Over the last few seasons, it's become clear that there's a new wedding dress style in town that non-traditional brides are embracing as their own. Short wedding dresses — mini and midi lengths included — have gone through quite the transformation of late, and shorter has been deemed (finally!) wedding-appropriate. So whether you're getting hitched on the beach or simply heading down to a registry office, if you're on the lookout for something a little less conventional and a little more you, the 23 short wedding dresses ahead are a perfect place to start.