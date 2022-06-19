These Are 2022’s Most Sought After Honeymoon Destinations

1. United Kingdom: A multi-city itinerary exploring Scotland and England by train

2. Dubai: Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury

3. Paris: Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world

4. Florida: A Florida honeymoon two ways in Palm Beach or Surfside, Miami

5. Los Angeles: How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds

6. Spain: A fairytale honeymoon through Madrid and Seville

7. Italy: La dolce vita in Rome, Naples and the Amalfi Coast

8. St. Lucia: The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling

9. Iceland: Choose your own adventure exploring Iceland

10. Maldives: Check private island living off the bucket list