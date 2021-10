How What We Want From Our Wedding Day Is Changing

The pandemic has accelerated engagements and postponed weddings – an all-round bad combination. Couples caught up in this upheaval are still wondering how to plan for less than certain 2022 ceremonies, many of us already burned by multiple rearrangements. Enquiries for 'runaway weddings' in the UK are thought to have trebled during the pandemic, while Google searches for 'elopement' reached an all-time high earlier this year.For those who have decided to push on with a more traditional ceremony ( myself included ), the pandemic has spurred a throw-caution-to-the-wind attitude, radicalising approaches, pushing us to go bigger than we ever would have dreamed. (Because: why not?) For others, the 30 guest ' minimony ' typology has validated intimate, low-key ceremonies in the face of often towering familial expectations. Sarah Softley , who has over 15 years' experience of coordinating weddings in the UK, has witnessed these polarisations play out. "Pre-pandemic, there were a lot more ‘middle ground’ weddings. Now, two different and distinct camps are emerging. Some people have decided they aren’t going to invite all the distant cousins, where they would have in the past. Certainly for next year, we’re seeing numbers of 70-80 as standard; smaller than they once were. The other camp thinks, We haven’t been able to all get together for a long time, so we’re craving an all-encompassing celebration. For this group, black tie extravagance is coming back."