This spring and summer, as the pandemic took hold of the country, people were forced to press pause on many aspects of their everyday lives. University classes were cancelled, restaurants closed (some permanently), and holidays were postponed. For the thousands of people who planned to get married in 2020, stress from the pandemic was heightened even further. As concerns over large gatherings grew by the day, many couples had to rethink their nuptials. With how quickly event spaces book up, some had already waited a year or even two to get married when COVID hit. Now, having rescheduled their dates to next year, they would be waiting even longer. The uncertainty of it all, though, led some couples to ditch their original plans to say “I do” in front of 200 of their closest friends and family, and instead, opt for something smaller and safer, but all the more special: a “micro-wedding.”
Those brides who decided to hold intimate weddings had a couple of different options in the dress department: Stick with the dresses they’d planned on wearing to their original wedding celebrations; accept the risk of buying a wedding dress online; or swap out a traditional bridal look entirely for something already in their wardrobes. Whichever sartorial route was chosen, the brides featured ahead all had tales about planning, and subsequently dressing for, their big days during a pandemic. And yet, none of them had a single regret.
From a bride who got married in a dress she’s had since high school to another who found matching utility jumpsuits for her and her husband-to-be in the back of their closets, find out what eight women chose to wear on the biggest day of their lives mid-pandemic.