Class Of COVID-19: The Students Whose School Year Has Been Cut Short

I’m lucky in the sense that my future doesn’t depend on my A-level grades because I’m looking at going to drama school, which is based on auditions instead. However, it’s been hard having to switch all of my work over to online lessons and doing loads of papers from home to make up for A-level exams being cancelled. It’s like the workload has been doubled and we’re all expected to keep on top of it if we want good grades after all of this, as if we weren’t in the middle of a global pandemic. As for my acting course, there hasn’t been loads of news yet but we’re just trying to carry on with the work we are able to do, but it’s tough because most of the syllabus is performance based. My teachers are trying to find a way around it but it would be a bit easier if we had an idea of when or if we’d be going back to school. Having said that I think the government are doing everything they can right now and we just have to be patient and hope that things will work out in the end.