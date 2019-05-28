What It Feels Like Going To Uni If You’re Working Class

When I reached out for stories about what the experience of being working class feels like at university, people candidly shared experiences which brought up interesting, heartbreaking matches throughout. While many institutions offer some aid for working class folk, it’s clear that these institutions simply don’t know how to deal with our needs: both financial and emotional. Everyone I spoke with told me how they silenced themselves when they got to university, and what we all agreed on was that we wished we could have been more in your face and proud of where we came from during those years. So if you’re going to uni this term, try to speak about your background proudly and ask for help where needed. There’s nothing shameful about being working class; it’s just a shame that we so often try to hide it.