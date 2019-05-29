Skip navigation!
Grime Music's Evolving Connection To Class
Jazmin Kopotsha
How Your Class Can Affect Your Mental Health
Jo Fuertes-Knight
Love Across Class Lines: What It's Like Dating Someone Richer Than You
Jasmine Andersson
How Acrylic Nails Went From Working Class Salons To The Fingers Of The Middle ...
Akesha Reid
The Young Working Class Women Left Behind By Gentrification In UK Cities
Natalie Gil
29 May 2019
How Working Class Culture Influences High Fashion – Then Gets Left Behind
Serena Brown
28 May 2019
It's Time For An Awkward Conversation About Social Class
Natalie Gil
28 May 2019
Why Clean Eating Is A Class Issue
They say you can read the history of a person’s diet by analysing a strand of their hair; if that's the case, one swab of mine would reveal a lo
Eve Simmons
Is Fast Fashion A Class Issue
“Don't let Zara and Uniqlo educate you on the price of a garment because that's not fashion. That's McDonald's.” With this one
Tabi Jackson Gee
What It Feels Like Going To Uni If You’re Working Class
Tom Rasmussen