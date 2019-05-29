The Young Working Class Women Left Behind By Gentrification In UK Cities

"I feel bad that I can’t afford to do anything with my son at weekends," Davis says, adding that while the pair love spending time in Hackney's many (free) green spaces, she doesn't want him to be disadvantaged compared to his mostly middle class, white peers at school. "I want to pay for him to do extra activities but because of how pricey it is around here, I have to take on a side hustle, which most people in London are having to do now. You can’t just afford to live off your job." As such, Davis is currently sleeping in her living room and turning her bedroom into a sewing room to work on her side project. "I have to have extra money coming in so my son can have a life." Most of Davis' family have already been priced out of Hackney and dispersed to neighbouring borough Haringey and Romford in Havering, on the eastern outskirts of the capital.