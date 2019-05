From Pirate Radio To Glastonbury: Grime Music's Evolving Connection To Class

Dr White adds: "When grime first arrived on the scene, garage was the thing and grime was the unruly kid on the block – no, we’re not wearing sharp suits and no, we’re not doing champagne bling. The attitude was very much, 'We’re going to turn up in our tracksuit. We’re going to say it like this, and we’re going to say it in our own voices as well.'" The impact of the language used by young black people reaching the masses must work in some way towards the mainstream’s assimilation with an increasingly influential culture, right? Well, only so much. The words we hear in music have always made their way into the wider consciousness really quickly, but when it comes to the rigid bureaucratic forces trying to penetrate these communities, the distance between them is evident. Only a couple of months ago it was reported that UK police were recruiting experts to "decipher rap-influenced urban slang" to help them look through evidence. The connotations of 'other' just keep on coming.