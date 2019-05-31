From Pirate Radio To Glastonbury: Grime Music's Evolving Connection To Class

While grime is "absolutely a black musical creative production, because of what it is and where it came from ... white working-class teenagers were involved in it as well," Dr White adds. "We can't and we shouldn’t discredit their contribution, because if we talk about Roll Deep we’ve got to talk about Scratchy [a founding member of Roll Deep] as well." She explains that if we separate white people's contribution to the genre, it "takes away a foundational thing about grime, which was that if you’re on the block and on the corner and in those streets, and you’re making that sound in that way, that’s what grime is. That kind of devil-may-care [attitude], do it anyway we’re from here, we’ve only got a little bit of this and we’re gonna make it happen anyway."