Love Across Class Lines: What It's Like Dating Someone Richer Than You

While I’ve been made painstakingly aware of how I speak and the ways I need to change myself to make my views hold weight in the world, the people I’ve dated don’t seem to have ever analysed themselves so thoroughly. One of my exes, who I met at Leeds, delighted in telling everyone he was from a rougher area of London than he was, and colonised the language of working-class people of colour – despite the fact he was a white, middle-class man whose dad went to one of the country’s most prestigious schools. Then there was the problematic date in his 30s, who told me that even though he could afford to live on what he earned writing scripts for a small theatre company twice a year, he was “the outsider at Cambridge”; while another hookup, who should have known better at the age of 36, told me he “only went to a small private school.”