I Learned To ‘Pass’ As Middle Class To Survive

Kate wanted to clock in, get the work done and clock out without any bother but instead became part of some uncomfortable conversations. "There have been some efforts to get more working-class people in the art world lately – a lot of funding schemes and grants," she tells me. "One of my colleagues – who didn’t mind telling people how much old family wealth she had – said the schemes were 'handouts' and working-class people would just have to work as hard as she had to get her foot in the door."