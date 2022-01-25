How Your Class Affects The Way You Date

COLIN: There’s one thing I don’t like, for instance, it’s like ten selfies in a row, you know, with a duck face like that [he mimics a pout and laughs]. It’s horrible to mock them, but it’s like, “well, you’re so in love with yourself, but…” So … I’m not going to “like” a girl, even if she’s very attractive; it’s simply that I find it ridiculous. […] Some things I like… I like beautiful photos actually, photographs that were taken properly, not overfiltered from Instagram but just a pretty photo. There was one that really stood out for me, with lots of things I liked. It was a woman who was sitting by her piano, it was a black and white photo, not a photo that had been edited, it was a camera that took black and white pictures. Very attractive. She had her back to the camera. I think there was a cat on the piano, and she had a super attractive tattoo, everything was perfectly symmetrical. And the photo reached out to me, and I “liked” her.