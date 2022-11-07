Some people might argue that they don’t need an app to communicate with their partner effectively and healthily. And it’s not that we do, it’s more that, used correctly, an app like this can only help. When it comes to you and the person you are with, neither of you is perfect and the sooner both of you can realise that, the better. It’s a daily reminder not to take the other person for granted and to maintain that curiosity about who they are and their needs. One eye-opening question my partner and I answered recently was "How much alone time do you need?" It didn’t instigate a huge reassessment of the time we spend together but was more of a subtle Okay, noted, filed away in our minds.