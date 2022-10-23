It's hard to do this though because we tend to dwell on the negative. We are drawn to seeking out problems because that's what has kept us surviving in evolutionary terms. It's natural to scan for threats and to worry about being left out of groups. But it can be more beneficial to focus on the friends we do have rather than seek to regain the ones who have become distant. Friends who might be worth our time and energy are usually ones who we feel nourished after spending time with, and who contribute to our wellbeing. Remind yourself that investment in such healthy relationships is usually worth it for our good health.