There Are Different Types Of Loneliness. Which One Are You Struggling With?

Being able to recognise which form of loneliness you are suffering from, and therefore pinpoint what is missing from your life, can help you combat it. According to Lexy, however, it is not uncommon to fail to realise that you are experiencing loneliness in the first place. "It can look and feel different for everybody, as feelings of loneliness are personal and subjective. Technology and social media can make it easy to hide emotions, limit social interactions and avoid real and meaningful conversations, particularly during COVID when we are relying on technology so much to stay in touch." She adds that our aversion to talking about loneliness is preventing us from fully understanding our feelings. "People who are experiencing loneliness often don’t want to admit how they are feeling. This can be a daunting experience, and pride and independence are important for a lot of us, so asking for help can be even harder."