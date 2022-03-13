The crucial thing to remember is that this is such a common experience. Almost everyone has at one point been concerned with their appearance and some people more than others! That could be because of messaging from early childhood, the messages that have been ingrained through society, spending too much time on social media or maybe having a group of friends for whom that matters. So it's very, very common to be preoccupied with how we look and to want to try and change to be different. It's also very hard to accept the way we are right now so don’t beat yourself up for struggling. But in my opinion that’s probably the best thing that we can do. From that base we can make changes and it's my belief that they should be guided by health and wellbeing, not exclusively by how we will appear to others.