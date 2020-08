According to Dr Anjali Mahto , consultant dermatologist at Skin 55, underlying hormonal conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) , age, individual metabolism, dosage, drug absorption and family history may all have a role to play. Her advice? "Find yourself a friendly, approachable consultant dermatologist and treat your acne as early as possible before scarring sets in." Dr Mahto adds: "Look after your skin and remain on topical retinoid therapy between courses." Retinoid skincare products, such as adapalene or Differin , can be prescribed by a GP (this can also be done online ) or a qualified dermatologist if you'd prefer private treatment. Dr Mahto continues: "Try and find acceptance that acne may indeed be a chronic, long-term issue for you and learn to enjoy the good periods – your acne does not define who you are or what you are capable of achieving."Ahead, four women who have experienced post-Roaccutane relapses share their experiences on the drug, and how they are now learning to both manage and accept their acne