It has been proven to alter our hormone levels, which can be both a good and a bad thing for our skin. On the one hand, the combined pill (in particular brands such as Yasmin and Dianette) can improve skin for acne sufferers but the mini pill (for example, Cerazette and Micronor) can potentially have the opposite effect. "The combined contraceptive pill contains both oestrogen and progesterone and can be an effective way of controlling breakouts by stabilising hormone levels and reducing androgen activity," explains Dr Kluk, "but the mini pill, only containing progesterone, tends to make skin oilier and can sometimes aggravate acne in women who are already prone to spots."